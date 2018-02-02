Android

Firmware suggests Huawei P20 to launch with Android 8.1 Oreo

Huawei seems to be very eager to show its muster in software as it is reported that the upcoming P20 will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo.

XDA-Developers was able to source firmware files that initially indicated that the main model of the springtime flagship would at least start out with Android 8.0 with EMUI 8.0.1. However, new files have come for the same device now say that the device will run the latest operating system version along with version 8.1 of the company’s proprietary user interface skin.

It’s noted that as Huawei drives its endeavors to artificial intelligence that the Android 8.1 update now enables third-party app developers to utilize the Kirin 970 SoC’s capabilities through the new Neural Networks API.

The phone, along with two variants, is expected to be introduced in Paris on March 27.

