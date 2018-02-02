Apple has refurbished iPhone 7 from only $499

We already know that Apple usually slaps a $100 discount on an iPhone after it’s been out in the market for a year. It may not be the case for the iPhone X come this summer, but it’s a habit we can rely on for the iPhone 8 and for most every other previous iPhone.

The current selling price of the 32GB iPhone 7, for instance, is $549, while the iPhone 7 Plus starts at $669. Each model also gets a 128GB version at $100 above those prices. But as Virgin Mobile starts integrating pre-owned — sorry, “pre-loved” — iPhone 7 and 7 Plus units into its lineup, so, too, is Apple beginning to sell refurbished 7-generation units.

The 32GB iPhone 7 now costs $499 while the 128GB variant gets an extra bit of discount down to $589. There’s even a 256GB unit available for the price of $679, $70 off what a discounted such item would’ve been if it still were available. Plus units price at $599 and $689 for the two existing storage options and $779 for the deprecated 256GB selection.

Mind you, Virgin Mobile is offering the standard iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus for way cheaper coming soon, but at least you won’t be tied to Virgin Mobile with these options.

Keep an eye out on color options. All come with a one-year warranty.