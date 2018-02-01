YouTube Go now available for 130 countries

After originally beginning life in India and then in 15 other developing markets, YouTube Go will now be available in 130 countries.

The app, which was introduced as part of Android Oreo (Go Edition), was built to limit use of streaming data for customers where network quality is either lacking or cost-prohibitive for consumers. Features such as downloading videos on Wi-Fi — downloading is also available through a premium YouTube Red subscription — and device-to-device video sharing have been touted to help educators for academic schools to working groups in remote areas get informed.

With the expansion, new features have been added like a high-quality download option, personalized feed content and easier access to the so-called Share Nearby option.

The app got 10 million downloads in two weeks of being on the Google Play Store.