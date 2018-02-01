Sony guarantees two years of Android updates to premium devices
Sony has reportedly joined the few Android smartphone manufacturers to disclose its policy for software updates and it seems like it is committing to a general standard.
While Google has taken the recent position of pushing three years of OS updates to its Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL devices, the generally accepted best practices is to declare support intentions for at least two years. That’s where Xperia Blog is able to report that Sony will support “premium range” Xperia devices for two years.
The company, much like Motorola, is more vague about mid-range and entry-level device support, but does make an attempt to disclose its reasoning for doing what it does for them.
“We may choose not to upgrade a mid-range or entry-level device if testing does not meet our exacting standards and we feel the hardware isn’t capable of delivering a stable user experience.”
Timely security updates are guaranteed for premium devices and “select mid-range devices,” though carriers will have influence on when they get released.
Furthermore, Sony has announced that it has patched the highly-publicized Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities for the following phones.
- Xperia XA1
- Xperia XA1 Ultra
- Xperia XA1 Plus
- Xperia XA2
- Xperia XA2 Ultra
- Xperia L1
- Xperia L2
- Xperia X
- Xperia X Performance
- Xperia X Compact
- Xperia XZ
- Xperia XZ Premium
- Xperia XZ1
- Xperia XZs
- Xperia XZ1 Compact