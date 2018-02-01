Android

OnePlus 5 gets Face Unlock with OxygenOS 5.0.2

After some back and forth on software updates being buggy or imperfect, OnePlus is back on track with the OnePlus 5 and it is finally bringing a vaunted feature introduced on its successor to the device.

Face Unlock, using the company’s proprietary 100-plus facial and information identifiers, is now available with the update to OxygenOS 5.0.2. We’re not exactly sure if it will take just half a second to scan your face through to the home screen, but it’s certainly a mindful feature. It was originally found within the Android Oreo upgrade that had to be delayed for patching.

A CPU vulnerability has also been patched while the Launcher, Gallery, Weather and File Manager apps have all been updated. Enhanced electronic image stabilization for video recording is now available.

Roll-out will take a couple weeks, just like most other updates do.

