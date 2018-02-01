LG V30 scores 82 on DxOMark Mobile testing

The LG V-series was originally meant to carry out the visions of multimedia creators with versatile camera software and pretty good raw sensor skills. With the V30, the company has opted to constrain the camera elements for size, compensating with better glass optics instead of plastic.

In our Real Camera Review, we lauded the device as a movie-making machine more for enthusiasts or professionals than those who would use an Auto mode. DxO, which ranks phones on its DxOMark Mobile score scale, was a little less impressed.

The top line conclusion? The video subscore was a mediocre 72 points while stills earned a more respectable 87 points. The overall score was marked at 82 points, the same score as the Galaxy S6 edge and at the bottom of the ladder of flagship smartphones from Tier 1 manufacturers within the past two years.

The V30 was lauded for focus in low light with noise tamped down and decent detail recovery with OIS handheld shots. HDR was lacking compared to the competition, though. Also, while glass may be an improvement from a plastic lens, there was still noticeable distortion to make it unappealing for portrait takers. Flash, while wide and consistent, will cast the frame in a dull purple. Digitally zoomed-in samples also compare poorly. The company also harshly knocked the autofocus in video.

However, DxO has only test the default modes of the camera and did not work the 13-megapixel wide-angle secondary camera into consideration. For consistency and control of a standard, it comes at a cost of thorough exploration and review.

Full samples are available at the source link below this story.