Two Asus ZenFone 3 variants with mid-range specs score official Android Oreo updates
Asus may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of Android smartphone vendors you can rely on for swift software updates, but somehow, even the Taiwanese OEM is able to do a better job of optimizing, stabilizing and delivering Oreo goodies than Samsung or LG right now.
A much better job, actually, as the ZenFone 4 family has barely started to receive the official Android 8.0 update roughly a month ago, and the ZenFone 3 is already following suit. Better still, two ZenFone 3s are simultaneously leaving Nougat behind as we speak, and neither one is what we’d call a flagship model.
The ZE520KL and ZE552KL couldn’t even be deemed high-end devices back in 2016, when they first saw daylight, running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out the box in combination with a middling Snapdragon 625 processor.
Both Asus ZenFone 3 variants being promoted to Oreo come in 3 and 4GB RAM configurations, with either 32 or 64GB internal storage space, mainly differing in the screen size department.
The ZE552KL is larger, at 5.5 inches, naturally packing a heftier 3000 mAh battery, while the ZE520KL settles for a 5.2-inch display and 2600 mAh cell. Both sport Full HD screen resolution, and at least in theory, it will take “about one week” for both systems to “complete the autopush” to Android 8.0.
In addition to “standard” new features and enhancements, including background limits, autofill, smart text selection, picture-in-picture, Android instant apps, and a fully redesigned emoji set, you can also expect to get a “more friendly setting UI design”, less bloat, and a number of other Asus-specific changes.