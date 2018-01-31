Android

US Cellular cuts prepaid unlimited data plans

Contents
Advertisement

US Cellular walks the line between a national carrier and a regional player with its native coverage areas. But in any case, it acts pretty much like any carrier when it offers service plans: it followed on with the big networks in bringing unlimited data on and now it’s also taking on prepaid types with a price cut on its own prepaid plans.

Simply put, the monthly rate for the unlimited data prepaid plan has dropped from $70 to $55. Unlike other carriers, though, it will throttle speeds down to 2G standards after 15GB of use in a month, regardless of users’ particular congestion situations. There’s also a new 3GB plan for $40 per month. Both offer unlimited talk and text service.

The company also offers carry-over of unused high-speed data, MyData Vault, for a monthly fee. Unlimited talk and text service to Mexico is also available for $5 per month.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Droid Life
Source
US Cellular
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Windows
Tags
carriers, data, News, Prepaid, Pricing, unlimited, US, US Cellular
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.