US Cellular cuts prepaid unlimited data plans

US Cellular walks the line between a national carrier and a regional player with its native coverage areas. But in any case, it acts pretty much like any carrier when it offers service plans: it followed on with the big networks in bringing unlimited data on and now it’s also taking on prepaid types with a price cut on its own prepaid plans.

Simply put, the monthly rate for the unlimited data prepaid plan has dropped from $70 to $55. Unlike other carriers, though, it will throttle speeds down to 2G standards after 15GB of use in a month, regardless of users’ particular congestion situations. There’s also a new 3GB plan for $40 per month. Both offer unlimited talk and text service.

The company also offers carry-over of unused high-speed data, MyData Vault, for a monthly fee. Unlimited talk and text service to Mexico is also available for $5 per month.