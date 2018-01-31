Augmented reality is about to go mainstream largely thanks to Apple, but long before the ARKit’s introduction, Google developed a little project called Tango. Like too many of the search giant’s experimental technologies, this failed to catch on, and we’re not sure if there will ever be another Tango-powered commercial product.

But if you’re interested in testing the AR waters, and also dig Google’s Daydream VR platform, it’d be a shame to miss the latest joint Amazon and B&H deal. The world’s first and only device to support both those immersive programs fetches just $499 in its entry-level unlocked configuration across the two aforementioned US retailers, possibly for a limited time.

Of course, there’s nothing “entry-level” about a handset with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage space, although a whopping $699 will buy you the Asus ZenFone AR in an even more impressive 8/128 gig variant.

Normally, the ZenFone AR would set you back at least $599, working with GSM but not CDMA networks nationwide. Unfortunately, Verizon seems to have pulled the plug quite fast, which only makes this promotion that much more appealing.

In addition to futuristic stuff like motion tracking and depth sensing, enabled by a complex TriCam system consisting of three rear cameras, the Asus ZenFone AR also has a few “conventional” things going for it, including a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display, 23MP primary shooter, SonicMaster 3.0 audio technology, and a premium design incorporating metal sides and a faux leather back. Too bad it still runs Android Nougat while packing an outdated Snapdragon 821 processor. But at $499, it’s a killer bargain nevertheless.