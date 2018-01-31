UFS 3.0 standard finalized with twice the throughput rate

The Joint Electronic Device Engineering Council has published the latest update to the UFS and UFS Card Extension standards with a big increase in speeds.

UFS 3.0 introduces the massively improved data rate of 11.6Gbps per lane. With two lanes, that’s 23.2Gbps, double previous standards — the latest of which was UFS 2.1. The standard also now operates at a lower 2.5V potential instead of between 2.7V and 3.6V, does error logging and notifies the system of temperature status. Cards made must support a new extended range of -40°C to 105°C for use in automotive functions.

UFS Card Extension Version 1.1 labels RMS and peak power definitions and supports existing substandards.

As Samsung pretty much dominates in NAND storage, we’ll likely have to wait for the chaebol to produce a product with UFS 3.0 on it.