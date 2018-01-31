Android

UFS 3.0 standard finalized with twice the throughput rate

Contents
Advertisement

The Joint Electronic Device Engineering Council has published the latest update to the UFS and UFS Card Extension standards with a big increase in speeds.

UFS 3.0 introduces the massively improved data rate of 11.6Gbps per lane. With two lanes, that’s 23.2Gbps, double previous standards — the latest of which was UFS 2.1. The standard also now operates at a lower 2.5V potential instead of between 2.7V and 3.6V, does error logging and notifies the system of temperature status. Cards made must support a new extended range of -40°C to 105°C for use in automotive functions.

UFS Card Extension Version 1.1 labels RMS and peak power definitions and supports existing substandards.

As Samsung pretty much dominates in NAND storage, we’ll likely have to wait for the chaebol to produce a product with UFS 3.0 on it.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
100%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
GSMArena
Source
JEDEC
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Other OS, Phones, Tablets, Windows
Tags
announcement, certification, components, internal storage, New, UFS, UFS 3.0
, , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.