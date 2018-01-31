Sony was one of the global smartphone industry’s very few veterans and heavyweights that took the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show seriously, introducing a trio of rather respectable Android mid-rangers in Las Vegas earlier this month.

But that doesn’t mean the Japanese OEM will be skipping Barcelona’s Mobile World Congress in late February. Quite on the contrary, as the company’s MWC 2018 event is already scheduled, and we have a pretty good idea of what’s in store too.

Then again, Sony never unveils just one handset at a time, and it’s possible the ultra-high-end Xperia XZ Pro will be joined by a diminutive Xperia XZ2 Compact flagship in Catalonia’s capital next month.

We know, it’s a little early for last fall’s XZ1 Compact to get a sequel, but how else do you explain the recent FCC visit of a mysterious 5-incher with some very interesting dimensions?

Identified only by an impossible-to-crack PY7-24118Q FCC ID, the unreleased phone appears to measure 135 and 65mm in overall height and width respectively. To put that into perspective, the XZ1 Compact was merely able to squeeze a 4.6-inch screen into a chassis that’s 1mm narrower and 6mm shorter.

Meanwhile, last spring’s 5-inch Xperia XA1 measured a whopping 145 x 67mm, so whatever this new 5-incher is, you can expect it to considerably trim those bezels and maybe even adopt a trendy 18:9 display aspect ratio.

If it’s indeed the Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact, Full HD resolution is also not out of the question, alongside a Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB RAM, at the very least. Unfortunately, the FCC’s certification papers contain no information of interest apart from those measurements, so everything else is to be treated as (educated) guesswork.