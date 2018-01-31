Android

OPPO A71 (2018) puts Snapdragon about MediaTek for $20 less than last A71

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm SDM450 Snapdragon 450
Octa-core (8x1.4GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 506 GPU

Screen Size

5.2 inches LCD
1080 x 1920 (~282 ppi)

Memory

2GB RAM

Storage

16GB storage + microSD up to 256GB

Camera/s

Rear: 13MP @ f/2.2
Front: 5MP @ f/2.4

Battery

3,000mAh

Weight

137 grams

Materials

Aluminium

Operating System

ColorOS 3.2
Android 7.1 Nougat

After releasing the OPPO A71 last year — in fact, it was only four months ago that it was launched — the Chinese manufacturer is back at it with another crack at the name instead of going up another set of numbers.

The OPPO A71 (2018) switches up a few things from the predecessor: a Qualcomm processor replaces one from MediaTek while RAM has dropped from 3GB to 2GB. And with these changes, the price of the device also drops from the equivalent of $200 to around $180 — a pretty meaningful discount for a refresh.

The device will be available around greater Asia, including in Pakistan, from here on out.

Via
GSMArena
Source
OPPO (Pakistan)
