OnePlus 5T finally gets its first Android Oreo update in OxygenOS 5.0.2 rollout
We all know OnePlus often likes to do things differently from your typical Android smartphone manufacturer, and that includes the order in which the Chinese OEM’s flagship-killing devices have been updated to the newest OS flavor.
The “ancient” OnePlus 3 and 3T got stable Oreo goodies first, way back in November, followed by the OP5 just before Christmas. Now that all bugs are quashed and the official rollout has resumed for the company’s H1 2017 hero device without any further complications, it’s finally time the OnePlus 5T jumped on the Android Oreo bandwagon.
Released after Google’s initial 8.0 delivery for Nexuses and Pixels with Nougat out the box, the 5T barely joined the public Oreo beta program earlier this month. That probably means there weren’t a lot of glitches to fix, although you should still pay close attention to any and all issues.
Reporting them as soon as you notice them will be greatly appreciated, as OnePlus is known for putting together maintenance updates frequently and rapidly. For the time being, expect your Android 8.0-based OxygenOS 5.0.2 goodie pack to arrive over-the-air in a matter of days.
The OTA is incremental, meaning it will reach a “small percentage of users today” before a broader rollout begins “in a few days.” If all goes well, OnePlus 5T owners will be able to enjoy silky smooth operations, faster boot speeds, minimized background activity, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture functionality, enhanced security, as well as a “new design for Quick Settings”, “general bug fixes and improvements”, and a bunch of updated proprietary apps.