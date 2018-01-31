LG settles bootloop class action with up to $700 in remedies per plaintiff

LG has come to terms with a class action lawsuit for improperly supporting customers who suffered bootlooping on the company’s smartphones.

Girard Gibbs LLP, which represented the class, has announced that LG will compensate the class as well as those outside of it who have an LG phone that rebooted repeatedly with a $700 credit on a purchase of a new LG smartphone or $425 in cash. Phones covered include the G4, G5, V10, V20 and Google’s Nexus 5X which LG manufactured.

Head to the source link below this story to file a Proof of Claim form by February 12. Remits should be made in March. However, as of press time, both the dedicated settlement page and said survey page have been deactivated for unknown reasons.

Through the year-long lawsuit, which had expanded from its original scope that was solely on the G4, the chaebol had only decided in July that it would extend the warranty of the G4 to fix the underlying issue causing the bootlooping: poor soldering on the CPU.

Girard Gibbs also represents classes of owners of other Android devices over bootlooping issues, including the Huawei-made Google Nexus 6P and even the HTC (and LG)-made Pixel phones.