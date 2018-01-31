Android

Huawei P20 expected in Paris on March 27

Huawei has avoided the crowds of MWC 2018 and is looking to stand on its own with the release of a new flagship Android device on March 27. Invitations sent to the press say that the launch event will take place in Paris.

We’ve recently been able to see that Huawei has opted to go with the P20 name for the device series instead of the P11. Besides the P20 lite, the main devices — the P20 and P20 Plus — will feature three rear cameras.

Europeans and the Chinese will be best suited to pay attention as those in the United States are being marketed the Huawei Mate 10.

