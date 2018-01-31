HTC U11 deal takes it down to $549 until February 15

From tomorrow, February 1, HTC will begin selling the standard U11 for $549, $100 off its original retail price.

HTC’s main flagship smartphone for last year has retained its price, just like phones prior, with only the occasional $50 discount in recent times. The 64GB phone as sold through HTC.com can work with all four major US networks and is available in unlocked as well. The unlocked 128GB U11 will not be discounted. The price will last through February 15.

Alas, while we don’t have any clues as to when the U11’s successor will come, there are already a couple of souped-up versions available in various regions. One of them is the U11 Plus, a device built to the dimensions of the Pixel 2 XL as HTC was rumored to have been the first choice to build the Google device before LG was ultimately chosen. The other is the U11 EYEs, more camera-intensive in its targeting. In any case, a bigger discount was sorely needed.

Check out our review of the U11 here to see if a $550 phone stacks up to your expectations. Especially consider the Solar Red color for that special someone who values a Valentine’s Day gift like this.