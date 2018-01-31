iOS

Face ID now can be used for Family Sharing purchases with iOS 11.3

Contents
Advertisement

It’s been an active day of developments for iOS on the fate of the operating system, the failure of one of its core apps and, now, Apple’s need to appease the crowd through new features.

Family Sharing purchases in the App Store have only been able to be authorized with the entry of the Apple ID password or, in the case of iPhones that aren’t the iPhone X, Touch ID. Not the case for said iPhone X as the only form of biometric authentication on the device, Face ID, is not allowed.

Well, 9to5Mac has found out with the iOS 11.3 developer beta that after requiring password entry for an initial purchase, the system will prompt the user to set up Face ID for subsequent family purchase approvals.

There’s been concern as Face ID is prone to some painful false positives, especially among relatives, but those concerns thrown to the side as the overall odds have grown in the positive direction.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
50%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
50%
Via
The Verge
Source
9to5Mac
Posted In
iOS, Phones
Tags
App Store, Apple, Beta, Face ID, facial recognition, Family Sharing, iOS, iOS 11.3, iPhone X, News, security
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.