Face ID now can be used for Family Sharing purchases with iOS 11.3

It’s been an active day of developments for iOS on the fate of the operating system, the failure of one of its core apps and, now, Apple’s need to appease the crowd through new features.

Family Sharing purchases in the App Store have only been able to be authorized with the entry of the Apple ID password or, in the case of iPhones that aren’t the iPhone X, Touch ID. Not the case for said iPhone X as the only form of biometric authentication on the device, Face ID, is not allowed.

Well, 9to5Mac has found out with the iOS 11.3 developer beta that after requiring password entry for an initial purchase, the system will prompt the user to set up Face ID for subsequent family purchase approvals.

There’s been concern as Face ID is prone to some painful false positives, especially among relatives, but those concerns thrown to the side as the overall odds have grown in the positive direction.