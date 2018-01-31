AOSP updated with first signs of Android P Developer Preview

Google I/O 2018, which is typically when the next version of Android is announced, has been announced for the second week of May. There’s already been jockeying for the codename dessert that Android 9.0 will take with the letter ‘P.’

Whether it’s Pineapple Upside-Down Cake (which makes sense as an internal longhand) or something else, as a new branch in the repository for the Android Open Source Project proclaims, “The future is now.” The thread was previously publicly labeled with mentions of Android P with “DP1” or what we consider to be the first developer preview, but the term “FUTURE” has covered things up, though, if you look deeper, you’ll find references to the next API level up, #28.

Again, it’s expected that features of the OS version will come into expanded view with I/O. In the meantime, TechDroider is looking for references to both “Pi” and, simply, “Pie” — Mishaal Rahman, who leads XDA-Developers, consequently expects the first developer preview out on March 14.