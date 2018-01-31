Android

AOSP updated with first signs of Android P Developer Preview

Contents
Advertisement

Google I/O 2018, which is typically when the next version of Android is announced, has been announced for the second week of May. There’s already been jockeying for the codename dessert that Android 9.0 will take with the letter ‘P.’

Whether it’s Pineapple Upside-Down Cake (which makes sense as an internal longhand) or something else, as a new branch in the repository for the Android Open Source Project proclaims, “The future is now.” The thread was previously publicly labeled with mentions of Android P with “DP1” or what we consider to be the first developer preview, but the term “FUTURE” has covered things up, though, if you look deeper, you’ll find references to the next API level up, #28.

Again, it’s expected that features of the OS version will come into expanded view with I/O. In the meantime, TechDroider is looking for references to both “Pi” and, simply, “Pie” — Mishaal Rahman, who leads XDA-Developers, consequently expects the first developer preview out on March 14.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
TechDroider
Source
AOSP
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 9.0, Android P, Android Pi, Android Pie, aosp, Developer Preview, developers, Google, News, Rumors
, , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.