Android 8.0 Oreo update officially starts spreading to US unlocked Huawei Mate 9
While Huawei did technically make good on its promise to release a blazing fast Oreo update for 2016’s Mate 9 flagship phablet by starting said Android 8.0 rollout back in early December, it took a little longer for the OS promotion to reach the Chinese company’s US customers.
We’re obviously talking about US-based buyers of the unlocked Huawei Mate 9, which seem to be finally receiving Oreo-based EMUI 8.0 software goodies over-the-air as we speak. We don’t have an official changelog to detail the full list of enhancements, improvements and new features just yet, and we don’t know exactly how large the update is either.
But it will almost certainly exceed 1GB in download size, including everything from faster boot speeds to background activity minimization, Autofill functionality, smart text selection, Picture-in-Picture view, Google’s latest security patches, various EMUI-specific AI optimizations, and a few neat new tricks for the already impressive dual rear-facing cameras.
You’ll definitely want to remember to fully charge your battery and connect to a stable Wi-Fi before getting the OTA update and applying it to your GSM-only device.
Although it was launched near the end of 2016, the Huawei Mate 9 maintained its appeal throughout 2017, looking as compelling as ever to this day, what with a powerful Kirin 960 processor in tow, hefty 4000mAh battery, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage space, Leica-engineered cameras, and premium build quality. Still, you may want to hold off on that impulse buy until the $500 MSRP is brought back down to $400.