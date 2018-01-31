TCL’s “re-imagined” Alcatel smartphone portfolio was supposed to be fully unveiled and detailed at next month’s Mobile World Congress following a CES 2018 sneak peek, but it looks like we won’t have to wait until late February after all.

The Alcatel 3v, 3c and now the Alcatel 5 are open books, with everything from their specifications to high-quality press renders and even promo videos prematurely splashed across the interwebs.

The Alcatel 5 is obviously the most powerful and eye-catching of the bunch, although its reported use of a decidedly mediocre MediaTek MT6750 processor excludes the 5.7-incher from the high-end category right off the bat.

You shouldn’t expect that relatively large 18:9 IPS screen to knock your socks off with image clarity either, at a humdrum 1440 x 720 pixels, aka HD+, resolution. Where the Alcatel 5 definitely aims to “push the boundaries” is in the selfie department.

Alcatel 5 – All specs, pricing + promo vid of the device with it's front facing dual camera setup (13 MP F/2.0 portrait lense + 5 MP 1.4 μm 120° wide angle lense) and tri-bezel-less design: https://t.co/wdusUreQXc pic.twitter.com/mQHDt4noVQ — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) January 30, 2018

You’ll get two front-facing cameras from this bad boy, with 13MP, 5P lens, f/2.0 aperture and a 6P lens combined with 120-degree super wide angle technology respectively. Proprietary “SmartSelfie DUO” features will apparently “double the possibilities” of shooting sharp self-portraits, as well as beautiful group pics.

Meanwhile, there’s a single 13MP camera with f/2.0 aperture on the back of the Alcatel 5, which is billed as “one of the most compact 5.7-inch phones ever.” That’s because the “chin” and side bezels are almost non-existent, with a large forehead accommodating that dual selfie shooter and a facial recognition sensor.

The rear-mounted fingerprint reader is surrounded by a sleek “brushed metallic finishing”, with a 3000mAh battery, 32GB storage and 3GB RAM also on deck. Expected to run Android 8.0 Oreo out the box, the Alcatel 5 could cost as little as €230 ($285) in Europe, thus offering pretty great bang for your buck.