Sharp Android One S3 costs $300 in Japan

Sharp has released another Android One device for the Japanese market, this one being an update to the X1 it put out just six months ago.

The Android One S3, which is not the sequel to the Aquos S2, is just about as stocked up as any mid-range Japanese smartphone can be with elements resistance ratings tested for IPX5, IPX8 and IP6X. Sharp continues to brag about its IGZO LCD technology while the promise of Android One will mean that a stock version of Oreo will get quickly updated — hopefully that will mean Android 8.1 pretty soon.

Cut-price carrier Yahoo!Mobile has been stocking up on Android One devices from Sharp, Kyocera and other domestic makers and the S3 is no exception. However, unlike previous devices, this device will not cost more than $600, but rather a more reasonable $298. It’s available now.