Sharp Android One S3 costs $300 in Japan

Overview
Processor

Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430
Octa-core (4x1.4GHz + 4x1.1GHz Cortex-A53)
Adreno 505 GPU

Screen Size

5 inches IGZO LCD
1080 x 1920 (~441 ppi)

Memory

3GB RAM

Storage

32GB storage

Camera/s

Rear: 13.1MP
Front: 5MP

Battery

2,700mAh non-removable

Release Date

January 30th, 2018

Weight

143 grams

Operating System

Android 8.0 Oreo

Sharp has released another Android One device for the Japanese market, this one being an update to the X1 it put out just six months ago.

The Android One S3, which is not the sequel to the Aquos S2, is just about as stocked up as any mid-range Japanese smartphone can be with elements resistance ratings tested for IPX5, IPX8 and IP6X. Sharp continues to brag about its IGZO LCD technology while the promise of Android One will mean that a stock version of Oreo will get quickly updated — hopefully that will mean Android 8.1 pretty soon.

Cut-price carrier Yahoo!Mobile has been stocking up on Android One devices from Sharp, Kyocera and other domestic makers and the S3 is no exception. However, unlike previous devices, this device will not cost more than $600, but rather a more reasonable $298. It’s available now.

