Samsung trademarks “Uhssup” as name for location tracking social app

Samsung could be cooking up a new feature that would bring it in line with Facebook and Google.

A trademark for the term “Uhssup,” which was first picked up by LetsGoDigital, has been filed in Europe and Korea. In its classification for goods and services, the company essentially boils it down to a social networking application “for displaying and sharing a user’s location and finding, locating, and interacting with other users.”

Facebook, its dedicated messenger app WhatsApp and Google Maps have all introduced live location tracking features.

It’s not exactly clear where the name comes from, though we’re willing to bet that it could be a vocalization of a Korean phrase. Still, it’s yet to be seen if the app will come out and where it will serve.