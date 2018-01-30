Just in case it didn’t recently become abundantly clear how important India is right now for the financial stability and global growth prospects of the world’s top smartphone vendors, let OnePlus drive that point home today.

The popular albeit controversial Chinese OEM sells its latest flagship device in the US and many other markets in a single paint job after the extremely limited run of the snazzy Sandstone White flavor.

Meanwhile, even though it’s currently listed as out of stock on the company’s official Indian website, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T was only ever available in two countries. Coincidentally (not), the world’s two largest smartphone markets. And as you wait for that eye-catching model to come back, which will probably happen any day now, OnePlus India has decided to put another small batch of the 5T Star Wars Limited Edition up for sale.

It’s perhaps needless to highlight the Force was only with India-based buyers of the thin-bezeled 6-incher back in early December, before the Limited Edition phone expanded to Scandinavia later that same month.

Still available for delivery “within 1-3 days” in Denmark, Finland and Sweden, the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition fetches 38,999 rupees in India, equating to roughly $615. That’s obviously in a top-notch 8GB RAM/128GB ROM configuration, with basically the same “classic” finish and red accents as the Sandstone White variant. A Star Wars logo on the phone’s back, special retail box, and Last Jedi wallpapers set this bad boy apart, but obviously, you’ll need to hurry before limited inventory is depleted again.