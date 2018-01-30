HMD starts official Android 8.0 Oreo rollout for Nokia 5 and Nokia 6
As unbelievable as it sounds, especially compared with the latest software updating speed of certain industry veterans and market leaders, HMD Global is on the verge of completing its Oreo tour de force for 2017 Nokia smartphones.
After treating the Nokia 8, 5 and 6 to public Android 8.0 beta programs, and releasing stable OS promotions for the 8, 7 and 6 (2018), the distinguished Finnish brand’s exclusive licensee is today officially welcoming the Nokia 5 and 6 to the Oreo family.
That only leaves the low-end Nokia 2 and 3 running Nougat, and the former has recently been confirmed for a direct jump to Android 8.1 Oreo… someday, while the latter’s 8.0 beta inspection is apparently “right around the corner.”
It almost goes without saying that the Nokia 7 Plus, 9 and any other new device HMD might be planning to unveil at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona next month will likely come with either 8.0 or 8.1 out the box.
In the meantime, the company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, is pointing out on Twitter what you should all know if you’ve ever updated an Android phone in your life. Namely, that the “roll-out will be phased as usual to secure quality delivery” for the Nokia 6 and 5 around the world.
In other words, don’t panic if you’re not able to download and install the sweet Oreo packages right away. And keep in mind both these handsets feature a relatively modest Snapdragon 430 SoC, so their swift addition to the “Android Oreo family” feels like a genuine miracle.