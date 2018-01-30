Android

Mexico now has Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay has expanded into its 20th market and its second Latin American market, with the backing company announcing its arrival in Mexico yesterday.

The mobile payments system which works on tap-to-pay terminals with NFC as well as Magnetic Secure Transmission technology for scanning near a traditional swipe terminal. In this early run, it will support American Express, MasterCard and Visa cards from Banorte, Banregio, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander.

Those with the following devices will be able to use Samsung Pay:

  • Galaxy Note 8
  • Galaxy S8
  • Galaxy S8+
  • Galaxy S7
  • Galaxy S7 edge
  • Galaxy S6 edge+
  • Galaxy Note 5
  • Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Galaxy A8+ (2018)
  • Galaxy A5 (2016)
  • Galaxy A5 (2017)
  • Galaxy A7 (2016)
  • Galaxy A7 (2017)
  • Galaxy A9 (2016)
  • Galaxy A3 (2017)
  • Galaxy J5 Pro
  • Galaxy J7 Pro

