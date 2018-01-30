Mexico now has Samsung Pay

Samsung Pay has expanded into its 20th market and its second Latin American market, with the backing company announcing its arrival in Mexico yesterday.

The mobile payments system which works on tap-to-pay terminals with NFC as well as Magnetic Secure Transmission technology for scanning near a traditional swipe terminal. In this early run, it will support American Express, MasterCard and Visa cards from Banorte, Banregio, Citibanamex, HSBC and Santander.

Those with the following devices will be able to use Samsung Pay:

Galaxy Note 8

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy A8 (2018)

Galaxy A8+ (2018)

Galaxy A5 (2016)

Galaxy A5 (2017)