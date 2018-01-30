We’re only 48 hours or so away from one of Apple’s most hotly debated financial reports in recent memory, which means there’s not a lot of time left for market research firms to evaluate the iPhone X’s success over the holiday season, or for industry pundits to predict the handset’s sales numbers for the remainder of the year.

Less than three weeks after releasing global smartphone OS data covering the September – November 2017 timeframe, Kantar Worldpanel has a new study out today focusing on the full year-end quarter.

In it, Apple’s decision to launch the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus “over a staggered period” is deemed a “sound one”, as strong demand for the “all-screen” model in “key developed markets” has apparently “vindicated” the company’s controversial pricing strategy.

In other words, iPhone X sales volume between October and December was high enough to yield a more than satisfactory overall profit for the Cupertino-based tech giant, at least in Kantar’s view.

The iPhone X was reportedly Q4’s top-selling model in urban China only, also making the top three list across all other major markets, including Europe, Japan, Australia and the United States. But Samsung had a very solid quarter as well, “growing ahead” of both Apple and Huawei in Europe to a commanding 31.3 percent sales share.

Speaking of commanding figures, Android obviously ruled the OS charts worldwide, losing however a massive 10.1 percent year-on-year in China. iOS came relatively close to the US, UK and Australia’s crowns, although it actually slipped by half a percentage point and 2.4 percent in the former two countries’ share numbers.

Stateside, Samsung and Apple reached a colossal combined share of over 70 percent in the last three months of the year, nevertheless leaving room for small Motorola and Google gains.