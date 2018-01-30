Intelligent Scan on Galaxy S9 authenticates through face and iris
Face plus eyes equals more security?
An APK in an Android Oreo beta image for the Galaxy Note 8 that siphoned from a carrier or OEM server source — exploited by Redditor /u/thesbros — has been revealed to potentially incorporate both facial and iris scanning into one user authentication method.
“Intelligent Scan” is said to “improve accuracy and security even in low or very bright light,” according to a description from XDA-Developers senior member mweinbach. A motion graphic demonstrates the technology, intended for use in blinding sunlight or the dead of night, when any light sensor information lacks good contrast and detail.
As the Note 8 does not have such a feature, it’s rumored that Intelligent Scan will debut with the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. We did notice some bulk in the sensor bay above the display in leaked photos and renders of the device, but we aren’t quite sure what hardware may be dedicated to facial scanning as iris scanning has been one of Samsung’s standout features since the Note 7.
Chinese competitor vivo is also apparently looking into combining multiple biometric authentication methods — fingerprint sensing and facial scanning — in an upcoming flagship device.