Apple settles with Immersion with licensing for Taptic Engine tech

After nearly two years of legal entrenchment, Apple has come to a settlement and new licensing agreements with a company specializing in haptics.

Immersion had sued both Apple and AT&T back in February of 2016, claiming that the two companies had infringed on three haptics-related patents that it owned. At the time, the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, their Plus models, Apple Watch Sport, Apple Watch (now known as Series 1) and Apple Watch Edition were called into question — 3D Touch and the Taptic Engine seemed to be of main concern. Immersion then piled a second suit against Apple in May of 2016, adding concerns to several models of MacBook with its Force Touch trackpad. The US International Trade Commission followed on and investigated those claims, though it didn’t seem like anything came out of it.

After presumed negotiations, at least Apple has come to unidentified terms with Immersion.