Apple News repeatedly pushes CNN and Fox News notifications

If people didn’t know that the “worker who triggered Hawaii’s false ballistic missile alert” had been fired and that an “FCC report says he though the attack was real,” they probably weren’t using the Apple News app.

Users received multiple push notifications ranging from a few to hundreds from the app telling of the same news story from CNN of the worker’s firing today. Other stories have been pushed repeatedly since then.

CNN responded with the following statement, saying that the fault lies with Apple:

To CNN’s point, those who were subscribed to Fox News notifications also got the same, repetitive treatment.

Apple is reportedly shifting its approach to software updates with fewer new features and more quality over the next year.

