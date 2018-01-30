Apple News repeatedly pushes CNN and Fox News notifications

If people didn’t know that the “worker who triggered Hawaii’s false ballistic missile alert” had been fired and that an “FCC report says he though the attack was real,” they probably weren’t using the Apple News app.

Users received multiple push notifications ranging from a few to hundreds from the app telling of the same news story from CNN of the worker’s firing today. Other stories have been pushed repeatedly since then.

CNN responded with the following statement, saying that the fault lies with Apple:

We are aware that some Apple News users recently received multiples of the same alert. Our server log shows CNN sent only one. We are working with Apple to identify their issue, as users on CNN-owned platforms did not experience a problem. Apologies to those who did. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 30, 2018

To CNN’s point, those who were subscribed to Fox News notifications also got the same, repetitive treatment.

Yea, definitely not just CNN. Just turned notifications back on for the News app and got multiple Fox News notifications. — G3NO (@Gen_Zer0) January 30, 2018

Apple is reportedly shifting its approach to software updates with fewer new features and more quality over the next year.