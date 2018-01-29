Virgin Mobile debuts pre-owned iPhone 7 in lineup with sweepstakes
Sprint prepaid MVNO Virgin Mobile, the one that went all-iPhone last year, is introducing certified pre-owned — or, as the carrier terms it, “pre-loved” — iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus devices to its lineup.
Starting in February, the devices will begin selling for $379.99 and $429.99 each, representing discounts of $170 and $230 from Apple’s current standard retail pricing, respectively. New customers would get the first six months of service for $1 per month before the standard rate of $50 applies.
Virgin considers this its big Valentine’s Day push and has initiated a sweepstakes to give away either phone along with a year of service for free. All users have to do is head onto either Twitter or Instagram and share a testimonial of why they love Virgin Mobile USA in 50 words or less — though videos are are allowed, too. Participants must tag @VirginMobile USA on the post and follow the account on their respective platform or platforms and also include the hashtag #VMULoveLetters.
Two drawings will occur with a total of three winners: two people will be selected to receive the prize package on February 14 while one more will be drawn on March 1. Entries will be valid for both drawings through the end of day February 28, Eastern Time.