We probably don’t need to tell you why Android Wear smartwatches are a tough sell at north of $1,000, and even certain mainstream affordable options haven’t managed to develop much of a following until reaching killer bargain territory.

The same can probably be said about the Verizon Wear24, a white-label device sold by America’s largest wireless service provider at $300 and up… for just a few months, then revived on eBay for a significantly lower price.

Further discounted back in late November, the Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch is available today at an even lower price in what seems like a last-ditch effort to liquidate unwanted inventory.

This time, trusted eBay seller TechRabbit is using its own e-commerce platform to hawk brand-new, untouched and unused $99.99 Wear24 units, which you can knock all the way down to $49.99 with a promo code.

Don’t forget to apply the “TRWEAR50” e-coupon before proceeding to checkout on techrabbit.com, and yes, you can still enjoy free US shipping. Also, a standard one-year warranty, 30-day easy-return promise, and standalone LTE connectivity for use on a Verizon data plan.

Alternatively, you can settle for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support only, with the Wear24 synched to an iOS or Android phone, and also get respectable features like 768MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, water resistance up to 3 feet and 30 minutes, a 35mm AMOLED display with 480 x 480 resolution, 450mAh battery, and even NFC connectivity (minus Android Pay support).

Available in gunmetal black, rose gold and stainless steel flavors, the Verizon Wear24 has a long list of flaws, but they’re all worth overlooking at a measly 50 bucks.