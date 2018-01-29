Android

How low can it go? Verizon Wear24 smartwatch now costs $50 with coupon code

We probably don’t need to tell you why Android Wear smartwatches are a tough sell at north of $1,000, and even certain mainstream affordable options haven’t managed to develop much of a following until reaching killer bargain territory.

The same can probably be said about the Verizon Wear24, a white-label device sold by America’s largest wireless service provider at $300 and up… for just a few months, then revived on eBay for a significantly lower price.

Further discounted back in late November, the Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch is available today at an even lower price in what seems like a last-ditch effort to liquidate unwanted inventory.

This time, trusted eBay seller TechRabbit is using its own e-commerce platform to hawk brand-new, untouched and unused $99.99 Wear24 units, which you can knock all the way down to $49.99 with a promo code.

Don’t forget to apply the “TRWEAR50” e-coupon before proceeding to checkout on techrabbit.com, and yes, you can still enjoy free US shipping. Also, a standard one-year warranty, 30-day easy-return promise, and standalone LTE connectivity for use on a Verizon data plan.

Alternatively, you can settle for Bluetooth and Wi-Fi support only, with the Wear24 synched to an iOS or Android phone, and also get respectable features like 768MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, water resistance up to 3 feet and 30 minutes, a 35mm AMOLED display with 480 x 480 resolution, 450mAh battery, and even NFC connectivity (minus Android Pay support).

Available in gunmetal black, rose gold and stainless steel flavors, the Verizon Wear24 has a long list of flaws, but they’re all worth overlooking at a measly 50 bucks.

Via
SlickDeals
Source
TechRabbit
Posted In
Android, Wearables
Tags
Android, Android Wear, Android Wear 2.0, Deals, News, Verizon, Wear24
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).