Sprint also frees up high-speed data in Korea for the Olympics

The 2018 Winter Games in South Korea are fast approaching and if you’re one of the lucky few thousand from the United States to be in and around Pyeongchang, you’ll be experiencing some of the best LTE in the world.

T-Mobile customers are set to take advantage of it and now, it’s been announced that Sprint users will, too.

Starting February 1, postpaid subscribers will be able to use talk, text and high-speed data for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic competitions without charge — that’s six-and-a-half weeks all the way through March 18. And the free data can even extend past March 18 as the high-speed data comes in the form of 7-day data passes — users will have to activate new, free passes after the prior one expires.

International high-speed data passes from Sprint for Korea usually cost $5 per day or $25 a week.