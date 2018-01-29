Now that the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are pretty much revealed in full ahead of Samsung’s February 25 Unpacked event, it’s safe to expect an onslaught of repetitive rumors. Then again, Evan Blass “forgot” to tackle retail pricing in his otherwise comprehensive report published on Friday, leaving ET News the honor of making a fairly unsurprising revelation today.

“More focused on user convenience” than inaugurating a new design, the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo will purportedly start at a similar price point to the S8 and S8+. Specifically, between 950,000 and 990,000 won in Korea, up from KRW 935,000 last spring.

That equates to an approximate $895 – $930 range, naturally getting you the “entry-level”, single rear camera-sporting, 64GB internal data-accommodating, and 4GB RAM-packing configuration.

The rest of the pricing structure remains under wraps, likely capping off significantly higher than a Galaxy S8+ that wasn’t very different from the “regular” version. Even the aforementioned 64GB Galaxy S9 model could be around 6 percent costlier than its GS8 counterpart domestically, which doesn’t sound like much but it may still be something to consider.

On the decidedly bright side of things, Galaxy S9 and S9+ pre-orders are tipped to begin as early as March 2. At least in Korea, it appears “reservation sales” will run through March 8, with actual availability likely to follow shortly thereafter.

That compares quite favorably to the Galaxy S8 release timeline, as it took Samsung nearly a month to start shipping the previous “next big thing” after a March 29 announcement. And yes, we have every reason to believe in a North American rollout underway no later than mid-March this time around.