Android

Razer Phone now loaded with Netflix, viewable in HDR with Dolby Audio

Netflix has officially added on the Razer Phone as one of the latest supporting HDR video and Dolby Atmos audio streaming and Razer is taking advantage of the new capabilities by crafting an interesting software update for the month of January.

In addition to fixing issues with the camera — some images appeared yellowish and overall image quality is said to be improved — along with security updates to patch the recently publicized Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities, the Razer Phone will now have Netflix as part of the image.

The Razer Phone was announced to support HDR and Dolby 5.1 surround sound content earlier this month.

