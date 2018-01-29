There’s an “all-new” Moto-branded smartphone coming to India in just a few days, but it’s not part of the extensive next-gen portfolio leaked in great detail a couple of weeks back. Instead, it’s simply a beefed-up new variant of the “old” Moto X4.

The closest thing Lenovo may have to a mainstream popular high-end handset is available in the US with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space only, while in India, you can bump both those numbers up to 4 and 64 gigs respectively.

Starting February 1, you’ll even get the choice to upgrade the 5.2-incher’s random-access memory to a heavy multitasking-friendly 6GB, and the additional costs aren’t prohibitive by any means.

Currently, an entry-level Moto X4 configuration fetches the rough equivalent of $330 (20,999 rupees) in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, with Rs. 22,999 ($362) enough to earn you a 4/64GB promotion.

With the same 64GB digital hoarding room on deck, and two extra gigs of RAM, the latest X4 version is kicking off regional sales #OnlyOnFlipkart at midnight on Thursday, setting you back Rs. 24,999, or $394.

Unlike the two other models, which ran Android Nougat out the box and began receiving Oreo updates recently, this one launches with Android 8.0 Oreo pre-installed. There are no other changes as far as we can tell, including in the processing power department. Unfortunately, we’re also yet to hear anything about international availability.