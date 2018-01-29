Evan Blass might be the most dependable and prolific smartphone leaker in the world (by far), but we can’t possibly expect one man to handle the typical spring avalanche of high-end mobile device releases by himself.

Enter self-proclaimed “master of cheap scoops” Roland Quandt, who often finds interesting albeit less glamorous stuff online about unannounced gadgets. Today, the German journalist and trustworthy rumormonger sets out to put the whole next-gen Huawei flagship branding debate to rest, highlighting his complete certainty over the P20 name.

It’s unclear where his information comes from this time around, but based on Quandt’s track record, we’re inclined to believe the “regular” Huawei P20’s codename is Emily, while the P20 Plus and P20 Lite are also dubbed Charlotte and Anne respectively.

That obviously doesn’t tell us anything of great importance about the three fast-approaching devices, although it may help us put the puzzle pieces together down the line. It’s also fairly interesting to hear both the Huawei P20 and P20 Plus will come in Ceramic Black and Twilight paint jobs, with Midnight Black, Klein Blue and Sakura Pink P20 Lite flavors guaranteed to hit Western European stores before long as well.

There will probably be more color options, at least for the P20 and P20 Plus, and unfortunately, Roland Quandt has no “hard evidence for a Pro model in Western EU.” Then again, with a launch event now likely set for April, it’s still wise not to rule anything out.