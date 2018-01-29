How important is it for you to protect a brand-new phone against scratches and fingerprint smudges? What about customizing its look while adding texture and a substantial amount of grip with “next to no added thickness”?

If you’re so obsessed with those types of things that you can’t even wait for your “next big thing” to properly be unveiled, dbrand has you covered. Starting today, the Canadian skin manufacturer’s official website is “where you pay money to customize a phone that hasn’t been announced yet.”

We’re obviously talking about Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+, by far the most highly anticipated new Android flagship duo of this spring, as well as the most thoroughly leaked already.

Following a similar stunt in advance of the Galaxy Note 8 launch around six months ago, dbrand couldn’t have missed a golden new opportunity to score some free publicity by putting a wide range of GS9 and S9 Plus skins up for pre-order.

We’re guessing the timing of the announcement is not coincidental, coming hot on the heels of those high-quality renders (ev) leaked on Friday. We’re not saying the depiction of the two unreleased phones on dbrand.com is necessarily copied from Evan Blass, but dbrand’s own inside information may have been supported by that recent exposé.

Either way, this is almost certainly how the Galaxy S9 duo will look, front and back, minimal bezels, dual edges, vertically-aligned rear elements and all. So, sure, if you’re in a hurry, you can start customizing your next phone with dbrand’s unlimited options, costing $11.95 for a back skin, $0.95 to personalize the camera area, and $2.95 a pop for each front top or front bottom skin.