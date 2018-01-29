10GB RAM, 512GB storage rumored for vivo Xplay 7

The arms race in smartphone specs is still alive, at least with one combatant in China.

vivo has just launched the X20 Plus UD, the first smartphone with an under-display fingerprint sensor from Synaptics. And yet, another device may quickly surpass its prestige soon and it will be an overdue update to the top-of-the-line Xplay series.

Purported pictures of updated presentation slides concerning the Xplay 7 have been leaked out to Chinese microblogging site Weibo — they follow slides revealed in October about the device.

Many of the facets explained there have been reiterated here: the display will grow to cover 92.9 percent of the body’s face with 4K resolution possible. Dual Sony IMX camera sensors will grace the back to allow up to four times the amount of light than average solutions. Meanwhile, facial recognition will be merged with under-display fingerprint sensing to create two-factor authentication.

Finally, the big numbers everyone wants to see: Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 845 chipset will star on the Xplay 7 with either 256GB or 512GB of storage — the latter innovation recently introduced by Samsung — and 10GB of RAM. Yes, double-digit RAM, 25 percent better than what cousin company OnePlus has provided.

The Xplay 6 launched in late 2016, so with a gap year, we don’t have a calendar to reference for a launch period. But we suspect that with high end specs as these, it will take a little more time than the rest of the competition to bring things together.