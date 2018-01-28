ZTE mid-ranger Blade V9 hits FCC, could hit MWC 2018

Apparently, ZTE was a bit too excited to show off a phone it couldn’t sell yet — product webpages were published, then taken away and even an official in Europe was caught yapping about it.

Well, the Blade V9 has yet to launch and we’re looking FCC documents telling us about the device in splendid detail. In fact, it’s identified as SRQ-ZTEBLADEV9, as if to take away any ambiguity from it, though it could act as a red herring in the right conditions.

From assorted materials submitted to the Office of Engineering and Technology, we learn that the device runs Android 8.0 Oreo with the January 5 security patch and that there are two memory configurations: 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 3GB of RAM and 32GB storage.

Specifications otherwise listed as reported by PhoneArena include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, a 5.7-inch 2:1 display at 1080p resolution, dual cameras (16-megapixel and 5-megapixel units) at back and a 13-megapixel selfie snapper, a 3,200mAh battery and a headphone jack.

It’s not clear when we’ll see the device announced and go on sale.