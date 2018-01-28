KGI updates minutia around 2018 iPhone X models

It’s been another week and KGI Securities analyst Ming-chi Kuo has put out another investment note on Apple’s three main iPhone models for 2018. The note goes against a recent report that went against current consensus on Apple’s product mix.

The note, the contents of which we’re sourcing from MacRumors, forecasts order allocations for parts and assembly of the 6.1-inch iPhone, estimated to cost between $700 and $800, with an LCD screen. Kuo believes that Japan Display will supply its 6-inch Full Active LCD product for 70 percent of the units made. Meanwhile, Pegatron will get 60 percent of the assembly orders while Foxconn will take 30 percent and Wistron will have the rest.

The design and equipment will take on a few aspects from the iPhone X like the notch, the extra-wide display and Face ID. RAM will come to 3GB while the battery will end up about 8 percent larger than the X’s at around 2,900mAh.

The 5.8- and 6.5-inch models that are expected to price from $1,000 are now said to feature 4GB of RAM and a 3,300mAh-plus capacity spread among two separate cells configured in the shape of an “L.”

The trio of devices are due out in September.