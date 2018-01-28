Batch of experimental Google Clips sold out on Google Store
Google notified customers on its waitlist for its new lifestyle camera, Google Clips, that the product was available last night. It sold out in the course of a couple hours.
The $249 device debuted with other products Made by Google in October and was meant to be a showcase of what machine learning can do to optimize photos and videos taken with a set-it-and-forget-it interface. Users would be able to set Smart Capture on and have the camera decide what pictures to take for about 3 hours.
Android Police was able to grab a hold of the device in a cart at the Google Store and saw delivery dates out to March 1 or 2. Individual customers have also reported ranges between February 25 and 28.
Alas, stock has run out on this initial run and those who are interested in Clips will have to sign onto the waitlist again.