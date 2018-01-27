Windows

Microsoft Surface Laptop now sold with Windows 10 Pro pre-loaded

Contents
Advertisement

The Surface Laptop was Microsoft’s big push into lightweight, versatile computing for high-end education sector. It did so with Windows 10 S, a lightweight OS that, in reality, was less than versatile for students’ needs. The Windows app ecosystem, while growing, is still in pains.

With plentiful RAM and fairly meaty Intel Core processors, why shouldn’t people use Windows 10 Pro instead? Well, upgrades are free up until March 31 when Microsoft will start charging $50 for them. And now, in one case, it is charging $100.

The Microsoft Store is now selling a “Commercial” version of the Surface Laptop. At almost every level of specification, the cost to get a Windows 10 Pro version over the Windows 10 S version is the same — in some cases, it’s actually a dollar less to get the Pro version. But the pricing is noted as a discount, perhaps on the face of that March 31 turnover.

However, the base model Surface Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, having an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs $1,199 right now — $100 more than the Windows 10 S version.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
17%
Like It
17%
Want It
17%
Had It
8%
Hated It
42%
Via
MobileSyrup
Source
Microsoft
Posted In
Tablets, Windows
Tags
Microsoft, News, Pricing, software, Surface Laptop, Windows 10, Windows 10 Pro, Windows 10 S
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.