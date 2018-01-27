Microsoft Surface Laptop now sold with Windows 10 Pro pre-loaded

The Surface Laptop was Microsoft’s big push into lightweight, versatile computing for high-end education sector. It did so with Windows 10 S, a lightweight OS that, in reality, was less than versatile for students’ needs. The Windows app ecosystem, while growing, is still in pains.

With plentiful RAM and fairly meaty Intel Core processors, why shouldn’t people use Windows 10 Pro instead? Well, upgrades are free up until March 31 when Microsoft will start charging $50 for them. And now, in one case, it is charging $100.

The Microsoft Store is now selling a “Commercial” version of the Surface Laptop. At almost every level of specification, the cost to get a Windows 10 Pro version over the Windows 10 S version is the same — in some cases, it’s actually a dollar less to get the Pro version. But the pricing is noted as a discount, perhaps on the face of that March 31 turnover.

However, the base model Surface Laptop with Windows 10 Pro, having an Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, costs $1,199 right now — $100 more than the Windows 10 S version.