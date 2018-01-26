Verizon, T-Mobile and BOGO iPhone, Android deals

“Buy one, get one free” offers continue to be the norm for carriers when it comes to moving smartphones around and no two networks seem to be using them more than T-Mobile and Verizon. Big Red was the first in the volley to offer $840 credits on some big Android phones. Then came the Un-carrier.

It decided to offer rebates to customers buying two new phones through 24-month installment plans — in some cases, that would make them free while in others, it’s still a hefty discount.

That said, those who take advantage of the deal will need to add a new line or port in an existing one to their account or start at least two lines at T-Mobile. They also have to trade in one of the following devices in good, working condition:

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

LG G6

LG V20

LG G5

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 edge

Galaxy S7 Active

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 Active

Galaxy Note 5

Galaxy Note 4

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S4

Fewer phones are eligible to be traded in with T-Mobile than with Verizon. Alas, here are the phones that will be up for discount:

Brand Phones 2nd Phone Credit Apple iPhone 7 / iPhone 7 Plus / iPhone 8 / iPhone 8 Plus / iPhone X $700 Samsung Galaxy S8 / Galaxy S8+ / Galaxy S8 Active / Galaxy Note 8 $750 LG G6 / V30 / V30+ $850

Customers purchasing two different phones from the same brand should note that the credit will apply to the phone of lesser value. The credit will come not in the form of monthly bill discounts on the applicable device, but a prepaid debit card that should come within eight weeks of purchase.

While the barriers to the deal seem to be overkill, the whole deal itself is gargantuan in size — especially when adding on the iPhones.

That has left Verizon scrambling to match the offer as 9to5Mac reports that the network will, too, offer $699 in credit on two new devices be they iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X from Monday.

Both need to be on 24-month payment plans and at least one needs to be on a new line with a Go Unlimited or Beyond Unlimited plan. Customers must also trade in one of the following phones:

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 5s

iPhone SE

Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Galaxy S6

Galaxy S6 edge

Galaxy S6 edge+

Galaxy S6 active

Galaxy S5

Galaxy S4

Galaxy Note8

Galaxy Note5

Galaxy Note4

Galaxy Note Edge

Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL

Pixel

Pixel XL

LG G6

LG G5

LG G4

LG V30

LG V20

LG V10

Moto Z 2 Force

Force Moto Z 2 Play

Play Moto Z Droid

Moto Z Force

Moto Z Play

DROID Turbo 2

HTC 10

HTC One M9

HTC One M9+

Funnily enough, users will also get the trade-in value in addition to the standard $699 credited on their account.

The volleys go on.