If factory CAD-based renders, benchmarks, pictures of retail boxes, short hands-on videos, cases, detailed reports on components and a full “go-to-market” schedule weren’t enough to tell you everything you needed to know about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+, Evan Blass is here to leave no room for doubt.

The highly respected leaker and VentureBeat mobile reporter has a couple of new renders to share, showing the upcoming 5.8 and 6.2-inch “Infinity Display” designs side by side. Unfortunately, the two’s backplates are not illustrated today, although Blass seems to know exactly how those will look as well.

Namely, we are told “all of the phones’ rear elements are aligned vertically”, which differs from the S8 and S8+ approach, satisfying those who had trouble reaching the fingerprint reader located to the rear camera’s side.

Essentially everything we already knew is reiterated and further corroborated in this latest collection of inside information, including what will separate the Galaxy S9+ from the “regular” S9.

You’re no longer looking at a screen size disparity only, as the larger version is expected to offer 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage space and a dual rear cam setup, compared to 4, 64 gigs and a single main 12MP shooter on the Galaxy S9.

Both the S9 and S9+ will support variable aperture, mechanically switching between f/2.4 and an industry-leading f/1.5 specification, with the latter adding a standard fixed aperture 12MP module to the ultra-high-end imaging equation.

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are tipped to share an 8MP front-facing snapper, stereo speakers (finally!), and a Snapdragon 845 processor in the US and China, replaced by an Exynos 9810 for the rest of the world. In case you couldn’t tell by the date shown on the two’s lock screens, an official launch is set for March 16. But first, Samsung’s “next big thing” will go official at a pre-MWC Unpacked event in Barcelona on February 25.