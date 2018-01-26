Huawei Pay to debut in Russia under new agreement with UnionPay

China UnionPay and Huawei had launched Huawei Pay in 2016. With a trademark application, there was some expectation that the technology would move to the United States last year. Now, Huawei is partnering with UnionPay International to bring the mobile payments system outside of the country.

The two companies signed an agreement this week that would take Huawei Pay internationally starting the region known as the Belt and Road economic regions — that’s most of Eurasia. Russia will be the first country to see Huawei phones being used on up to 400,000 tap-to-pay terminals. Eastern Europe should see the most follow-up initially.

Huawei Pay supports cards from 66 financial instituions and is on 20 smartphones and smartwatches.