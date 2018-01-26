Huawei confirms Oreo updates for several more own-brand phones, Mate 8 included
Now that things are crystal clear on the official Android Oreo development front for Honor-branded smartphones, and the Mate 9 has already started receiving the latest bundle of software enhancements OTA, it’s time Huawei laid out its plans for a number of other devices.
We’re no longer talking products released under the Honor sub-brand, with “intense” work ongoing to customize and optimize the Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 goodie pack for the Huawei Mate 8, P9, P9 Plus, Nova Youth Edition, Nova 2, and Nova 2 Plus.
That’s an official list, mind you, supplied on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by none other than Bruce Lee. No, not the dead actor and martial arts expert, but rather Huawei’s living Handset Business VP.
Unfortunately, no update timeline is provided, and we’re left hoping at least a couple of those phones will get their major OS promotions by spring. You certainly have to appreciate the company’s commitment to the fall 2015-launched Mate 8 flagship, while all the others felt pretty much guaranteed for Oreo delivery right off the bat.
Then again, there are some big omissions, like the Nougat-powered P10 Lite that saw daylight less than a year ago. But no one’s saying this is a complete list, and more names could be added somewhere down the road. Or so we want to believe.