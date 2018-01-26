Android

We’re four weeks away from MWC 2018 and as if the manufacturers only started waking up to that fact in the past few days, we’ve suddenly been hit with statements, invitations and teasers from Samsung, LG and, of all the companies to make a phone out there, RED. From delays to delight to demonstration, we’re tracking it all.

Plus, easy come, easy go: three things that shut down this week in our purview. All of that and more on the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on January 26th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Shut it Down

Get busy livin’, get busy dyin’. And the dyin’ part of things has been especially busy this week. We take quick hits.

  • Beme: CNN will shed Casey Neistat
  • Pebble: Fitbit says goodbye in July
  • Miitomo: Nintendo shows it the door

