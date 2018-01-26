While various “health and fitness enhancements” were also billed as key selling points for the Apple Watch Series 3, and the upgraded wearable packed a 70 percent faster processor than its predecessor, cellular connectivity clearly spearheaded this relatively short list of new features and improvements.

But only buyers in 10 regions could choose between voice call-capable and GPS-limited models starting last September, with “other countries” promised availability of the former “next year.”

That’s this year now, and finally, Singapore and Hong Kong join the standalone LTE-enjoying party, bringing the list of officially supported countries to a nice round dozen. Actually, check that, there are still only 11 regions you can activate cellular services in, as the Chinese government continues to consider the independent Apple Watch Series 3 a security risk.

Pre-orders in both Singapore and Hong Kong will be underway next Friday, on February 2, with shipments and actual sales set to start exactly one week later. Cupertino’s lone carrier partner in the former country is market-leading operator Singtel Mobile, while csl and 1O1O allow their subscribers to break free from an iPhone in Hong Kong.

Retail pricing starts at SGD 598 and HKD 3,188, equating to roughly 460 and 410 US dollars respectively, although depending on your choice of case material, size, band color and other premium design elements, you may end up spending a great deal more than that.