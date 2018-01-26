Undeterred by massive recent user outcry over a catastrophic Life One X2 bug that wasn’t exactly handled very well, popular US unlocked smartphone vendor BLU continues to (discreetly) churn out remarkably affordable mobile devices.

Following the company’s first Sprint-compatible handset, and a new Life-series release with a “super” battery in tow, a fairly intriguing BLU Pure View just popped up on Amazon without so much as a heads-up.

The extra-wide 5.7-incher is listed as “temporarily out of stock”, and doesn’t appear to feature on the official bluproducts.com website at all, which means it’s technically yet to be released.

But we have every reason to believe the $199.99 price tag and respectable overall specs detailed by Amazon are the real deal, with sales of the GSM unlocked phone likely to kick off before long.

The BLU Pure View, which you absolutely shouldn’t confuse with old Nokia PureView camera flagships, is one of the company’s first 18:9 trend-following products. The very first was probably a modest Studio View XL that became official with even less fanfare earlier this month.

In addition to a 2:1 aspect ratio and relatively thin screen bezels, the Pure View also has a dual front-facing camera setup going for it. Both selfie-friendly lenses produce 8 megapixels, with 120 degree wide angle and flash capabilities on deck.

Meanwhile, you get a single 13MP cam on the new phone’s back, alongside a fingerprint scanner, with “face unlock technology” doubling its biometric security. Other decent features for that price include HD+ display resolution (1440 x 720 pixels), Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 32GB internal storage, microSD support, 3GB RAM, a “powerful” octa-core MediaTek 6753 processor, quick charge technology, and 4G LTE connectivity for AT&T and T-Mobile use. Just maybe don’t expect a lot of smooth software updates.