We all know the best time to buy a new iPad, just like a new iPhone or any other hot gadget of the latest generation, is right before the next one hits stores. But sometimes, you get lucky several months in advance, and instead of waiting and hesitating, you need to pull the trigger before it’s too late.

Case in point, today’s 24 hour only Amazon sale on certified refurbished iPad Pros released last year. Now, refurbs are not ideal, often scaring off potential customers as they’re technically not brand-new devices.

But here, a very trusted third-party retailer called BuySpry vouches for the integrity and undamaged condition of these refurbished products, which are “tested and certified to look and work like new, with limited to no wear”, after thorough “functionality testing, cosmetic inspection, and repackaging.”

You get a “minimum” 90-day warranty, and if you’re not happy with the state of your purchased iOS tablet, you have a traditional 30 days to return it, and receive your money back.

All that being said, how could you ever say no to a $580 10.5-inch iPad Pro with Wi-Fi, cellular connectivity and 64GB storage, coated in your choice of silver, space gray, gold or rose gold? The same configuration is available from Apple at $779 brand-new, or $659 as a refurb.

You can also get the 10.5-incher with 256 or 512GB internal storage space in cellular-enabled variants on Amazon right now in exchange for $680 and $780 respectively. Meanwhile, the latest 12.9-inch edition starts at $690 with Wi-Fi, LTE and 64 gigs of digital hoarding room, fetching $790 and $890 when capable of accommodating 256 and 512GB data respectively.

Those are some hefty savings across the board, both compared to new and refurbished models sold directly by Apple, but remember, you have mere hours left to act.